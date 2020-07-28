ST. JOSEPH — Betty Ashley, 85, of St. Joseph passed away at 2:07 p.m. Monday (July 27, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at Living Word Family Church, St. Joseph. The Rev. Mike Mack will officate. Burial will be in Patterson Cemetery, St. Joseph. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph, is in charge of arrangements.
Betty was born Aug. 28, 1934, in Effingham County, the daughter of John William and Frances (Beach) Everett. She married Jim Ashley on Feb. 4, 1951. He preceded her in death on April 29, 2019.
She is survived by her daughters, Barbara Albers of Fitihian and Denise Patton of Paxton; four grandchildren, Chandra (Chuck) Fryer, Daniel (Rachel) Albers, Kevin (Breana Wright) Albers and Drew (Jess) Patton; great-grandchildren, Charlie, Holden, Owen, Trenton, Cole and Garrett; sisters, Mary Reardon, Irma Lingreen and Judy Conaway; and brother, Charles Everett.
She was preceded in death by her parents; stepmother, Opal Everett; and brother, John Everett.
She was a member of Living Word Family Church, St. Joseph. Betty was famous for her pies and enjoyed gardening.
Betty did child care in St. Joseph watching multiple generations. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Living Word Family Church, St. Joseph.