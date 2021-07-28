VILLA GROVE — Betty Ayers, 91, of Villa Grove died at 1:20 a.m. Monday, July 19, 2021, at Carriage Crossing Senior Living, Arcola.
Betty was born on Oct. 28, 1929, in Indianapolis to Glen and Ruth (Ikes) Wells. She married Ralph D. Ayers on June 6, 1948, in Indianapolis.
She is survived by two children, Sherry Ellis and Charles Ayers; one grandchild, Dan Ellis; five great-grandchildren, Maxwell, Oliver, Harrison, Weston and Greer; one brother, Ron Wells; and one niece and nephew, Darla and David Wells.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ralph; and significant other, Roy Pickett.
Betty loved and was loved by everyone she knew, was up for anything and down for a good time. What a full life she lived and didn’t go without a good fight into that good last night. You’ll be missed dearly.
Betty wanted a party, not a funeral, so we are honoring that with a gathering of friends, family, food, and music at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, at Ayers Farmstead, LLC.