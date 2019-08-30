HENNING — Betty Jean Beck, 93, passed away peacefully March 5, 2019, at Burton’s Care Home, Rohnert Park, Calif.
Betty was born in Onarga, to John and Elma (Smethurst) Maskal, on Feb. 9, 1926. She grew up on a farm near Rankin. After graduating from Rankin High School, Betty continued her education at Danville Business School.
On June 1, 1947, Betty married Warren Lane Beck of Henning. Warren farmed and owned the Beck & Son Blacksmith Shop. They had two children, Gary of Boerne, Texas, and Nancy of Inverness, Calif. Over a 30-year period, Betty worked for Palmer American National Bank, Danville Junior College and Interstate Water Company. The Becks were members of First Presbyterian Church in Danville.
Betty and Warren retired in 1993 and moved to Port Isabel, Texas, where they enjoyed fishing and friendships.
In 2012, they moved in with their son, Gary, in Boerne. They were regulars at the early morning “Breakfast Club” at the West Bandera Road Whataburger.
After Warren died in May 2017, Betty moved to Inverness with her daughter, Nancy, and husband, David Herbst.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Warren; parents; and two sisters, Wilma (Bill) Barry of Danville and Suzanne (R.C.) Coats of Rankin.
In addition to her son and daughter, her sisters, Ruby (Richard) Bushue of Rankin and Dorothy (Dan) Bromley of Arvada, Colo., survive.
Betty was known for her quick wit and sense of humor. Even in the final week of her life, Betty kept all of us amused. She is greatly missed.
Warren and Betty’s ashes are returning to Potomac Cemetery for burial. There will be a graveside service for Warren and Betty on Saturday, Sept. 21, at noon. The Rev. Ann Schwartz of First Presbyterian Church, Danville, will officiate. Arrangements by Blurton Funeral Home, Potomac.
Lunch will follow at our cousin Bryan and Cindy Simpson Severs’ farm at 28770 N. 620 East Road, Potomac, IL 61865.
Special thanks to the professionals at Methodist Hospital, Boerne and San Antonio, Texas, and Burton’s Care Home and Hospice of Petaluma in California.