CHAMPAIGN — Betty Brown, 66, of Champaign passed away peacefully Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Celebration of life services will be held Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at New Freewill Baptist Church, 601 E. Grove St., C. Visitation will began at 10 a.m., with services following at 11 a.m. Officiant will be Bishop King James Underwood. Final internment will be in Jayess, Miss.
Celebration of life services were entrusted to Williams Memorial Services, 1203 N. Market St, Champaign.