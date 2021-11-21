SAVOY — Betty M. Bruhn, 91, of Savoy, formerly of Monticello, passed away at 9:52 a.m., Friday Nov. 19, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Betty was born June 17, 1930, the daughter of Robert and Roberta (Mansfield) Daniell in Mattoon. She married Howard W. Bruhn on Feb. 26, 1981, in Olney. He passed away on June 20, 2005.
Betty is survived by three sons, Denny Birt (Janet) of Savoy, Bobby Birt Jr. (Sandra) of Taft, Tenn., and David Birt (Mary) of Anderson Island, Wash.; one daughter, Cathy Naritoku of Port Charlotte, Fla.; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a brother, Bill Daniell of Mattoon; and a sister, Wanda Isle of Loda.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, five brothers and a sister.
Betty worked for Carters Mayflower Moving and Storage in Urbana. She was a member of the Monticello United Methodist Church and loved to travel and play bridge at the Senior Center.
The family would like to thank the staff of Carriage Crossing Senior Living for the loving care of their mother and sister.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, 215 E. Washington St., Monticello, with visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment will be in Monticello Township Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.
Condolences may be offered at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.