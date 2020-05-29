CHAMPAIGN — Betty Elizabeth Campbell, 49, passed away on Monday (May 25, 2020) at her home in Champaign. She was born on July 16, 1970, in Urbana, to Eddie and Catherine (Lee) Campbell Jr.
Betty is survived by her parents; siblings, Eddie F. Campbell, Darnell B. Campbell, Victor M. Campbell, Catherine “Nichole” Teague and Prentice Senter; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents.
Betty loved helping take care of everyone else’s children.
A private celebration of life service will be held at noon Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 1310 N. Sixth St., Champaign, IL 61820. Public visitation will be held prior from 11 a.m. to noon at the church. Private interment will be held at Mount Hope Cemetery.
Please join Betty’s family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.