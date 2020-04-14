CHAMPAIGN — Betty A. Cekander, 89, of Champaign passed away at 10:41 p.m. Monday, April 6, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
She was born Jan. 13, 1931, in Mahomet, the daughter of Anna Reifsteck Gerth, and was one of three children. She married Duane Cekander on June 17, 1951, who is deceased.
Betty is preceded in death by her brother, Bob.
Surviving are her sister, Jean Christman, and several nieces and nephews, including Pam Christman, Kim Leonard, Sheila Lincicome, Sharon Koeberlein, Bonnie Smith, Bob Hillard, Barbara Gratzke and Rodney Cekander.
Betty grew up on a farm in Champaign County surrounded by family. She worked at the University of Illinois in the payroll department 25-plus years. Spending winters in Estero, Fla., was a favorite pastime, especially when nieces Sharon and Sheila visited.
Betty loved to garden, cook, can foods, sew and craft. She enjoyed time with family and friends, especially visits with her mother Anna, sister Jean and nieces Pam and Kim.
Mary Jane Brown was a special friend, who cared for Betty with great love, tending to her every need. Gail Smith was also a very devoted friend and caregiver whom Betty loved.
We will remember Betty’s beautiful smile, her contagious laugh and her witty jokes that lasted until the end of her life. She was dearly loved.
A private service was held on April 10 at Mount Hope Cemetery. Memorials can be made to Carle Hospice, 1813 W. Kirby Ave., Champaign, IL 61821, or St. John’s Lutheran Church, 509 S. Mattis Ave., Champaign, IL 61821.
Morgan Memorial Home assisted with arrangements.