URBANA — Betty Alene Chrestman, 82, of Urbana, formerly of Homer, passed away at 8:22 a.m. Monday (Aug. 24, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Betty was born July 2, 1938, in Valdosta, Ga., the daughter of Gary and Este Alene Hightower Cowart. She married Arthur M. Chrestman on Aug. 2, 1958, in Miami. Art preceded her in death on Jan. 15, 1999, after 40 years of marriage.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters.
Betty is survived by her children, Cyndi (Dan) Pridemore of Monticello, David (Liz) Chrestman of Lakeland, Fla., Kim Warmbier of The Colony, Texas, and Carol (Paul) Radakovich of Pinedale, Wyo. She is also survived by her brother, Terry (Iris) Cowart of Alma, Ga.; grandchildren, Amanda and Melanie (Jen) Pridemore, Jacob (Leah) and Maurissa Radakovich, Tyler, Margy, Katelyn and McKenzie Chrestman and Jordan and Peyton Warmbier; and great-grandsons, Ryan Wallen, Ethan and Andrew Pridemore and Jack and Luke Radakovich.
Betty worked as a secretary to the dean in the Liberal Arts and Science Department at the University of Illinois for 25 years. She loved to cook, travel and bowl and was an avid reader. Betty loved everyone she met and will be missed dearly by her family and all who knew her.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, at G.A.R. Cemetery, Homer. There will be no public visitation. Kirby Funeral Home, 708 S. Main St., Homer, is handling the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Alzheimer’s Association in Betty’s memory.