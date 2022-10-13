URBANA — Betty Jean Connelly, 93, of Champaign passed away at 6:22 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Betty was born May 7, 1929, in Mansfield, the daughter of George and Cora (Smith) Hawkins. She married the love of her life, Willis Connelly; he preceded her in death.
She is survived by her daughter, Christina (Kevin) Mitchaner; five grandchildren, Terin Russian, Michael (Elizabeth) Mitchaner, Douglas Russian, Morgan (Brian) Coyle and Cydney Mitchaner; and six great-grandchildren, Trinity, Adelynn and Levi Ashby, Adelae and Theo Mitchaner, and Benjamin Coyle.
She is preceded in death by her parents; a brother; her husband, Willis Connelly; and a beloved grandson, Sam Mitchaner.
Betty was a key-punch operator at Eisner Grocery and a day care provider at Kiddie Country Daycare and worked in the payroll department at the University of Illinois.
She enjoyed playing cards with her card club and with her friends on Saturday nights. She was a member of the Bowling Hall of Fame at Old Orchard Bowling Alley, where she bowled into her early 80s.
She and Willis loved riding their motorcycle and watching motorcycle races together. Betty loved to tell the story about when they got lost on their motorcycle and ended up in New York City. They also loved vacationing in Daytona Beach, Fla., and always talked about eating hot dogs on the beach.
Betty was known for her love of Pepsi, and she often joked that she bought enough that she probably owned at least one Pepsi truck. She adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and loved making memories with her family.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17, at Parkhill Mausoleum, 1105 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington. The Rev. Randy Boltinghouse will officiate.
