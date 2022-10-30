CARLINVILLE — Betty J. Cravens, 91, of Carlinville died Monday (Oct. 24, 2022) in Carlinville.
Betty was born Sept. 23, 1931, in Williamsville, the daughter of Fred A. and Bertha (Hanner) Powell.
Survivors include a son, James G. Cravens of Louisville, Ky.; three sisters, Dr. Barbara J. Powell of Overland Park, Kan., Patricia L. Hunt of Hiawassee, Ga., and Judith A. Harms (Phillip) of Carlinville; a brother, David A. Powell of Carlinville; and four grandchildren.
After the death of her husband, she transferred to Champaign, where she retired from the USDA in November 1996. She then worked part time at the Assembly Hall and later as assistant manager of the Champaign Postal Credit Union. She attended Parkland College and volunteered at the Carle Foundation Hospital Auxiliary. In Champaign, she sang with the UI Oratorio Society and attended Grace Lutheran Church, where she sang in the choir. Memorials made be made to the Carlinville High School Music Department. Please visit davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in her memory. Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville, is in charge of arrangements.