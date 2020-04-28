TUSCOLA — Betty N. Cruzan, 85, of Tuscola passed away at 9:15 a.m. Sunday (April 26, 2020) at her home.
Betty was born on Nov. 2, 1934, in LaClede, Ill., the daughter of John and Irene Simmons Lash. She married Robert W. Cruzan on Oct. 26, 1953, in Tuscola. He preceded her in death on Jan. 24, 2013.
She is survived by her two sons, Dennis (Sandi) Cruzan of Tuscola and Steve (Corrina) Cruzan of Oakland; daughter, Vickie Patton of Villa Grove; eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Elmer (Sharon) Lash of Champaign.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law, Craig Patton; and granddaughter, Amy Cruzan.
Betty worked as a cook for the Tuscola school district for over 26 years. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and she loved dogs.
Memorials are suggested to the Douglas County Animal Shelter.
Private family services will be held with the Rev. Joe Carter officiating. Burial will be in the Tuscola Township Cemetery. Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
