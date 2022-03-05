WESTVILLE — Betty Darlene (Shipman) Mayberry of Westville passed peacefully, surrounded in love by her family, on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at 12:35 p.m.
She was born in Bloomfield, Mo., on March 22, 1949, to Henry Dalphe and Dora Emma Shipman (Prye). She grew up in southeast Missouri before moving to Hoopeston as a child. In Hoopeston, she met the love of her life, Charles Ray Mayberry. They married May 20, 1967, and had three children, Vern, Gina and Cher.
Betty worked at R&S Printing in Danville for 15 years before obtaining her CDL license to run team with her best friend and husband, Ray. They later both retired and spent their winters at their residence in Crystal River, Fla.
Betty was a spirited little spitfire of a person. She loved her family fiercely and was always a source of tough love, honest advice and the first person to show up when someone was in need. On her perfect day, you could find her enjoying time with her family, sitting on the front porch with a cigarette and Pepsi in her hand as she waves to cars as they pass by, or punching the button on a slot machine at the casino.
She is survived by her husband, Ray; three children, Vern Mayberry (Brenda), Gina Kling (Paul) and Cherish Hilton (Shane); ex-son-in-love, David Hamblin (Lisa); six grandchildren, Heather Hembree (Matt), Nathan Mayberry, Amber Vance (Danny), Josh Mayberry, EmmaLee Ramsey (Alec) and Mason Hilton; two grandchildren-in-love, Brendan (Chelsi) and Bri Hafner; five great-grandchildren, Chloe Vance, Izeyah Vance, Landonn Mayberry, Brysen Johnson and Brinley Johnson; and one great-granddaughter-in-love, Becca Hafner.
She was preceded in death by her parents and nine siblings, Charles Shipman (Ima Jean), Hershel Shipman (Bobbie), Verlene Griffin (Amos), Wilma Shipman, Elmer Shipman (Marybell), LD Shipman (Mae) and Junior Shipman (Inga). Betty is also survived by her sister Louise Atkinson (Ed) and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life is planned for family and friends at the Mayberry residence in Westville in May.
In lieu of flowers and in honor of Betty, please donate to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences at rortvedtfuneralservices.com.