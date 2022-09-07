TOLONO — Betty L. Milton Dyher, 90, of Tolono passed away at 7:40 p.m. Sunday (Sept. 4, 2022) at home.
There will be no services. Freese Funeral Home, 407 N. Bourne St., Tolono, is assisting the family.
Betty was born Dec. 15, 1931, in Indianapolis, a daughter of Paul and Grace Wyrick. She married A. Stanley Dyher; he preceded her in death on Aug. 4, 1999.
Surviving are a son, James (Kelly) Milton of Tolono; three grandsons, James Milton Jr., Kyle Milton and Tyler Milton; and six great-grandchildren, Mackayla, Elijah, Kaleb, Brooklyne, Kaelynn and Addyson.
She was preceded in death by a son, Greg Milton; her parents; two brothers; a sister; and a half brother.
She retired as postmaster of the Tolono post office. She was a member of the Tolono Historical Society, VFW Ladies Auxiliary and Red Hat Society. She loved flowers and plants; for many years, she planted flowers in the planter boxes near the post office and downtown Tolono.
Condolences may be offered at freesefh.com.