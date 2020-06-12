MONTICELLO — Betty L. Dyson, 95, of Monticello, formerly of White Heath, passed away at 5:20 p.m. Wednesday (June 10, 2020) at the Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello.
Betty was born on March 15, 1925, in Monticello, the daughter of Jake and Eva (Vivrett) Perry. She married Marion E. Dyson on Jan. 1, 1944, in Monticello. He passed away Sept. 30, 2014.
Betty is survived by her sons, Michael Dyson (Wilma) of Mahomet and Roger Dyson (Peg) of Bloomington; grandchildren, Jeff Dyson, Emily Dyson, Lisa Augsburger and Jack Dyson; great-grandchildren, Brandon, Jacob, Tori, Katie, Marcus, Tiana, Connar, Dann-e, Kammeron, Jaxynn and Noah; and great-great-grandchildren, Braxton, Lillie, Ashlyn and Chase.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; great-grandson, Austin Michael; brothers, Ed, Steve and Robert; and sisters, Gennie, Phyllis and Mary.
Betty was a loving housewife. She was a member of the White Heath United Methodist Church and the White Heath Community Club.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 15, 2020, at the Monticello Township Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the White Heath United Methodist Church, White Heath Community Club, White Heath Fire Department or the Piatt County Nursing Home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.