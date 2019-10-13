SAVOY — Betty Francis Eubanks, 74, of Savoy passed away Monday (Oct. 7, 2019).
Betty was born March 15, 1945, in Salem, Ill. She was the second child of Francis and Viola Ritter.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Viola Ritter, and brother, Bruce Ritter.
Survivors include her two sons, Steve (Tony) Eubanks and Michael (Tim) Eubanks; daughter, Julie Beard, and son-in-law, Roderick Beard; brother, Gary Ritter, and sister-in-law, Katie Ritter; a sister, Carol Roberts; grandsons, Stephen, Jacob and Noah Beard; and granddaughter, Olivia Beard.
Betty lived her entire life in Illinois. She graduated from Salem High School. Betty became a Realtor in the 1970s. She had a successful career that spanned the next 40 years. She loved being a Realtor and won several awards and accolades during her career. Betty was also very proud of her four grandchildren.
Special thanks and gratitude to Penny Zilewicz and Carol McClure, two of Betty’s dearest friends, for all of the endless amount of support and love they provided.
Donations can be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (bcrf.org).
Funeral services will be private. Rortvedt Funeral Services & Crematory is assisting the family.