URBANA — Betty Ferran, 93, of Urbana passed away at 8:32 p.m. Sunday (Nov. 29, 2020) at home.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, at Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign. Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph, is in charge of arrangements.
Betty was born Sept. 23, 1927, in Paris, Ill., the daughter of Clarence and Marie (Henley) Switzer. She married Leonard Ferran on Oct. 31, 1945, in Vigo County, Ind. He preceded her in death on March 24, 2000.
She is survived by her children, Jeffery Ferran of Tolono, Kenneth L. Ferran of Ludlow, James A. Ferran of Urbana, Randy D. Ferran of Urbana, Linda K. Faulds of Urbana and Rebecca J. Bergeron of Urbana; 14 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one brother, David Switzer of Marshall; and two sisters, Ermie Harrgis of Marshall and Sandy Sprauge of North Carolina.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Patricia; son, Gordon; five brothers; and two sisters.
Betty loved church and attended First Baptist Church on Philo Road. She also enjoyed crosswords, but most of all, spending time with her family.
