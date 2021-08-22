SAVOY — Betty Fredrickson, 92, of Savoy passed away peacefully Saturday, June 26, 2021, at home.
Betty will be remembered for her love for her family and the beautiful organ music she provided for thousands of weddings and church services over the years.
Betty is survived by three children, Lawrence (Joni) of Savoy, Linda of Grapeview, Wash., and Gail (Mike) of Littleton, Colo.; eight grandchildren, Drew, Sara, Lonni, James, Ryan, Eric, Mickey and Christine; and eight great-grandchildren, Thomas, Jake, Bennett, Julia, Logan, Vera, Jeison and Sienna.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 67 years, Thomas; parents, Howard and Glenola Blessing; and sister, Janyce Albert.
Born Nov. 14, 1928, in Risingsun, Ohio, Betty attended Ohio Wesleyan University, where she graduated with a bachelor of music degree in 1950. Shortly after graduation, she married Thomas, and together they moved to the Champaign-Urbana area, where Betty began teaching English, choir and band at St. Joseph High School.
She began her career as an organist with a small church in Urbana, then a few years later became the organist for First United Methodist Church in Champaign. In addition to playing for weekly services, she gave organ lessons, gave generously of her time and talent to various groups in the church and advised brides on their wedding music. Betty played an integral part in the selection of the Casavant pipe organ that was put into service in 1965, and also ensured the organ was properly maintained over the years. Betty retired as organist of First United Methodist Church in 1993 after providing music for 34 years.
Betty was active in many professional and social organizations while in Champaign, including Eliza Stipes at First United Methodist Church, Score Club, Tuesday Morning Music Club, Mu Phi Epsilon and the Illinois Club. She was particularly fond of her bridge club, which included many of her dearest friends. Betty loved to bake, and friends looked forward to her Christmas cookies every year. She was a voracious reader and would buy 10 books at a time in order to have enough to last a month.
Betty will be remembered for her musical talent, years of dedication to her church and her love for her family. She is greatly missed.
A memorial service and celebration of her life will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy.
Memorial donations can be made in Betty’s name to the First United Methodist Church Organ Fund, 210 W. Church St., Champaign, IL 61820.