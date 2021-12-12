CHAMPAIGN — Betty June Fristoe, 95, of Champaign died at 11:37 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at Bement Township Cemetery, Bement. Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, is in charge of arrangements.
Betty was born on Jan. 29, 1926, in Litner, the daughter of George Smith and Dollie Clarkson Wiggins. She married Kenneth Owen Fristoe in January 1948, and he died on April 16, 2000.
Survivors include her daughter, Trudy Fristoe of Champaign; a niece, Debbie Danner; a good friend, Pat Webb; and Betty’s partner, Elmer Roberts.
She was preceded in death by three brothers and one sister.
Betty volunteered at Empty Tomb. She was Methodist. Betty loved old movies, cooking and helping people.
Memorial contributions may be made to Empty Tomb. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.