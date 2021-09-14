MONTICELLO — Betty A. Frye, 91, of Monticello passed away at 1:37 a.m. Monday (Sept. 13, 2021) at Illini Heritage Rehab & Health Care, Champaign.
Betty was born on May 17, 1930, in Atwood, the daughter of Robert and Helen (Keyes) Fombelle. She married Harold G. Frye on June 11, 1949, in Atwood. He passed away on June 16, 2012.
Betty is survived by her daughters, Susan (Rory Sr.) Overmyer of Champaign and Cindy (Dave) Nelson of Naples, Fla.; son, Greg (Kim) Frye of Bellflower; grandchildren, Rory Jr. (Amanda) Overmyer, Heather (Reed) Welch, Jennifer Overmyer, Colton (Sarah) Nelson, Katie Nelson, TJ (Danika) Frye and Chris (Vanessa) Frye; great-grandchildren, Peyton Overmyer, Sam Overmyer, Morgan Frye, Kamdyn Overmyer, Kynlee Overmyer, Olivia Welch, Palmer Nelson, Kaleb Thomas, Maci Frye, Tanner Frye and Trent Frye; brother, Robert "Bob" Fombelle of Decatur; and sister, Norma (Melvin) Fay of Atwood.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers, George and Glen Fombelle; and sister, Dorothy Haynes.
Betty was a retired secretary/bookkeeper for Tedder Realty. She was a member of Monticello United Methodist Church and the Women’s Lions Club.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at Mackey-Wright Funeral Home. Interment will be in Monticello Township Cemetery.
Memorials can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Condolences may be sent to the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.