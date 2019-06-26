Betty L. Good, 87, of Urbana went to be with her Lord on Monday (June 24, 2019).URBANA — Betty L. Good, 87, of Urbana went to be with her Lord on Monday (June 24, 2019).
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Shrader Funeral Home, 204 N. Locust St., Arcola. Burial will follow in Arcola Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service.
Betty was born Oct. 7, 1931, outside of Mattoon, to Roy and Addie Gordon. She was raised by her beloved aunt and uncle, Elmer and Flota Wilson. She married Wilfred Good in Mattoon on May 31, 1958; he preceded her in death Oct. 2, 2017.
Betty will be greatly missed by three sons, Mike (Kris) Ritter, Glen (Debbie) Good and Rick Good; daughter, Jackie Harris; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; sister, Addie Marie Schwartz of St. Louis; two sisters-in-law, Donna (Tim) Sisk of South Carolina and Wanda (Terry) Shields of Kemp; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wilfred Good, of 60 years; son-in-law, Samuel Harris; and many brothers and sisters.
Betty worked in the lab at Beatrice Foods for 30 years. After retirement, she spent many happy winters in Florida with her husband. She loved being outside working in her yard and garden
She was a charter member of Faith Baptist Church of Champaign and was always very active in her church.
Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimers Foundation to help find a cure for this terrible disease. Online condolences to the family may be sent to hilligossshraderfh.com.