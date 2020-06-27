NEWMAN — Betty Gordon, 87, of Newman died at 4:55 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at home.
Betty was born Dec. 1, 1932, in Arcola, to Williamson and Mary (Miller) Wright. She married Bill Gordon on Jan. 7, 1951, in Arcola.
She is survived by her two children, Gary (Jalane) Gordon and Judy (Geof) Luth; four grandchildren, Jessica (Scott) Armstrong, Kelly (Jamie) Carson, Courtney (Keven Smothers) Luth and Gavin (Gwen) Gordon; six great-grandchildren, Jack Armstrong, Josie Armstrong, Kyla Carson, Hunter Carson, Sadie Gordon, and Sofie Gordon; a special friend, Alma Gaddis; and her beloved dog, Winston.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, three sisters, and her husband.
Betty graduated from Arcola High School in 1950. She worked at the Woods Northside Market in Newman, and then later at the Dixie Truckers Home in Tuscola.
Betty loved to get out and go places, and when she did, she never met a stranger. Nothing made her happier than to be surrounded by her family and friends. She enjoyed going to the coffee shop in Newman and playing cards with family and friends, and was an avid crocheter. She was known as Grandma Betty by all of her family and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, June 29, 2020, at Fairfield Cemetery, Newman. Joines Funeral Home, Newman, is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Douglas County Humane Society.