URBANA — Betty J. Grove, 87, of Urbana passed away at 9:58 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 5, 2019) at home.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Zion Lutheran Church, Philo, with Pastor Donna Smith and Pastor David Franks officiating. Burial will be at Locust Grove Cemetery, Philo. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday at the church. Freese Funeral Home, Sidney, is handling the arrangements.
Betty was born July 9, 1932, in Sidney, a daughter to James O. and Mary Marie Ayers Taylor. She married Robert Grove on March 30, 1952, in Champaign. He survives. Also surviving are four children, Kathie (Stace) Stacey of Philo, Kenny (Michelle) Grove of Thomasboro, Kris Grove of Urbana, and Kerry (Becky) Grove of Sadorus; six grandchildren, Kori Swearingen, Cary Isaac, Tary Finefield, Brad Stacey, Clark Juday and Klayton Grove; five great-grandchildren;two great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Joyce (Ted) Trumbull of Urbana.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, John Taylor, Beulah Miller, Violet Chesnut and Lillie Mae Mumm; and her parents.
Betty was in the first graduating class of Unity High School, in 1950, where she was a cheerleader. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Philo. She loved her flowers, dancing, sewing, country music, cooking and her family.
Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, Philo.