CHAMPAIGN — Betty Loraine Irvin, 74, of Champaign went home to be with her Lord at 10:46 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at the University Rehabilitation Center of C-U, Urbana.
She was born April 29, 1945 in Cobden, to Ralph E. Irvin and Mabel G. (Jackson) Irvin. Her parents and her brother, Earl Irvin, preceded her in death.
She is survived by her brothers, Robert (Marilyn) Irvin of Bonnie and Harold (Clarabell) Irvin of Urbana, and sisters, Jane Woodcock of Urbana and Sharon Rhoton of Philo. She has 11 nieces and nephews and many great and great-great nieces and nephews. She will be missed by her family and the many friends she has made through the years.
She will be joining her parents at Mount Vernon Memorial Gardens, Woodlawn, on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, with a private family service.
Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.