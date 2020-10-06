SADORUS — Betty Jean Reifsteck, 93, of Sadorus passed away Monday (Oct. 5, 2020) at Arbor Rose, Tolono.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Sadorus, with Pastor Matt Montgomery officiating. Burial will be in Craw Cemetery, Sadorus. Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Freese Funeral Home, Tolono, is assisting with arrangements.
Mrs. Reifsteck was born on Aug. 26, 1927, in Douglas County, the daughter of Walter Ludwig and Bertha Pauline Vollmer Morenz. She married Kenneth Reifsteck on March 26, 1947, in Sadorus.
Surviving are three sons, James (Bonnie) Reifsteck of Sadorus, Loren Reifsteck of Merrimack, N.H., and Kenneth D. Reifsteck of Sadorus; three grandchildren, Brandon (Christina) Reifsteck of Tolono, Jonathan (Darisa) Reifsteck of Tolono and Kristen Reifsteck of Bement; two great-grandchildren, Ethan and Mia Reifsteck of Tolono; and a brother, Larry (Mary) of Galena.
She was preceded in death by Kenneth, her husband of 69 years; three sisters, Dolores Byers, Fern Cook and Orlena Welch; and two brothers, Robert and Earl.
Betty was the family historian. Her hobbies included genealogy, local history and sewing.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, where she was a lifelong member.