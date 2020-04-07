MONTICELLO — Betty J. Zumwalt, 88, of Monticello passed away at 6:01 p.m. Thursday (April 2, 2020) at the Kirby Medical Center, Monticello.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. Due to the circumstances with the COVID-19 pandemic, the family is graciously abiding with the suggestions set forth.
Aaron and Susie Hinds of Hinds Funeral Home, Bement, have the honor to serve the family of Betty J. Zumwalt. “Our Family Is Here To Serve Your Family.” Please visit our website at www.hindsfuneralhome.com to offer condolences.