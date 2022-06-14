RANTOUL — Betty Lois James, 92, of Rantoul died Monday, June 6, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
She was born April 12, 1930, in Fitzpatrick, W.Va., a daughter of Harvey and Beatrice Phillips.
Funeral services will begin at noon Saturday, June 18, 2022, at First United Methodist Church, 200 S. Century Blvd., Rantoul. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at 10 a.m. Monday, June 20, 2022, at Danville National Cemetery.
Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul, is handling arrangements.