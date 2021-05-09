CHAMPAIGN — Betty Jayne Noffke, 61, of Champaign passed away at home Wednesday (May 5, 2021) after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
Jayne was born on June 24, 1959, in Decatur, to Edward H. and B. Joyce Noffke. She grew up in Hammond and moved to Champaign in 1977 to attend Parkland College.
Jayne made many friends while playing softball for 30-plus seasons; attending car shows with her classic Mustangs, Goldie and Big Red; working at American National Bank, JM Jones and Communications Data Group; and attending St. John Lutheran Church.
In addition to spending time with family and friends, Jayne enjoyed NASCAR, Cardinals baseball, World War II history, reading, vintage TV shows, cocker spaniels, cats and golden doodles.
Jayne was preceded in death by her beloved Pop, Ed Noffke.
She is survived by her mother, Joyce Noffke, and many friends who will miss her good heart, wit and spunk and look forward to a joyous reunion in heaven.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, at Grandview Memorial Gardens in Champaign, with Pastor Jeff Caithamer presiding. Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. John Lutheran Church in Champaign or the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.