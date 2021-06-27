HAMMOND — Betty Jean Brown, 96, of Tolono, formerly of Hammond, Decatur and Forsyth, and Riverview, Fla., died Saturday, June 6, 2020.
Mrs. Brown was born Aug. 8, 1923, at her family’s farm house near Hammond to Elizabeth E. and William J. Fisher. She married Richard E. Brown on Dec. 31, 1942, in Decatur. He preceded her in death on Feb. 28, 2005.
She is survived by four children, James (Lynda) Brown of Bozeman, Mont., Jerry (Donna) Brown of Norridge, Linda (Floyd) Price of Richmond, Ky., and Kent (Amy) Brown of Urbana.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, her Celebration of Life was delayed for more than a year.
Visitation, followed by a Celebration of Life, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 2, 2021, at Hammond United Methodist Church. A private graveside service will be held at Brown Cemetery near Boody.
