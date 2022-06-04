MANSFIELD — Betty Jean “Freeland” Ipox, 91, of Mansfield passed away at 1:51 p.m. Friday (June 3, 2022) at Manor Court, Clinton.
Visitation will be from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, June 6, at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Farmer City. Her funeral service will follow at 11:30 a.m. Monday, June 6, at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Farmer City. Burial will be in Mansfield Cemetery, Mansfield.
Memorial donations in her memory may be made to Kelso M. Garver Auxiliary Post 650 of Mansfield. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Mansfield, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
A daughter of Thomas Orville and Mildred “Boman” Freeland, born Nov. 25, 1930, in Brokaw Hospital, Normal. Baptized Nov. 22, 1942, by Pastor George Herrick at Methodist Church of Farmer City. Her first home was a farm north of Deland, then moving to a farm north of Farmer City.
Betty married Thomas Ipox Jr. of Mansfield on Dec. 31, 1951, at St. Ann Episcopal Church, Hermosa, Calif.
Betty is survived by her son, Kenneth Jay Ipox of Sarasota, Fla.; daughter, Ellen Jane “Ipox” Griffith of Normal and Deborah Elaine “Ipox” (Robert) Kuntz of Clinton; one sister, Edna Mae “Freeland” Phillips; a niece, Darcy “Phillips” (Melvin) Rutan of Clinton, Douglas (Kim) Phillips of Indiana; two great-nieces, Kristen Phillips and Valerie “Phillips” (Maulik) Khatadia; great-great-nephew, Vian Khatadia; great-great-niece, Veera Khatadia; and six grandchildren, Richard Kuntz of Clinton, Jennifer “Kuntz” (Thanh) Melick of Pawnee, Travis (Bonnie) Griffith of Hong Kong, Danielle “Griffith” (Christopher) Hatfield of Rowlett, Texas, Amanda “Griffith” (Daniel) Cottone of Bloomington and Bryan Griffith of Bloomington.
Betty’s great-great-grandchildren are Ryan Kuntz, Kaitlyn Kuntz, Carson Kuntz, Brody Kuntz, Mallory Kuntz, Jayce Kuntz, Ella Melick, Esmee Griffith, Eloise Griffith, Lucius Hatfield, Charlotte Hatfield, Stella Hatfield, Jude Hatfield and Luciana Cottone.
Preceding in death were her husband, Thomas Ipox Jr.; parents, Thomas and Mildred Feeland; grandparents, C.M. and Annie “Richie” Boman and Thomas Elmer and Nora “Pollard” Freeland; son-in-law, Keith Griffith; brother-in-law, Clyde Phillips Jr.; father and mother-in-law, Thomas and Della “Troxell” Ipox; and all the brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law of the Ipox family.
Betty went to The Black School, a one-room school south of Farmer City, graduating from Moore High School in 1949 and then graduating from Champaign Commercial College in Champaign, going to work as a bookkeeper for the Gring and McCord Elevator in Farmer City. Thomas and Betty departed to Los Angeles from 1951 to 1953, when Thomas was drafted into the U.S. Army going into the Medical Corp, and they lived with their daughter, Deborah, at Fort Benning, Columbus, Ga. After the service, in 1955, they moved back to Mansfield and bought the Duane Ross Home on East Oliver Street. Her Husband, Thomas, was born in 1933 on East Oliver Street and passed away at the home on East Oliver Street in 1992. Betty stayed at the Home till 2013, when she moved to Liberty Village in Clinton.
In 1960, Betty started working for Stensel Funeral Home on Oliver Street and through the purchase of Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home until she relocated to Liberty Village. During those years, she also managed the laundromat in Mansfield, mowed yards and delivered newspapers to help make ends meet. Betty checked in on many elderly neighbors around Mansfield and enjoyed volunteering and being involved with many different associations around town.
Betty is a VIP life member of the Kelso M. Garver Auxiliary Post 650 of Mansfield, where she served as past first vice president and historian and many other jobs for the Auxiliary and Legion. She played taps at services and firing squads of American Legion Post 650 starting in 1970 till 2013.
Betty is a VIP member of the American Law Enforcement Officer Family Auxiliary Association and is a proud member and supporter of the Republican Party of the United States.