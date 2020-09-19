CISSNA PARK — Betty Jane “BJ” Jesse, 73, of Cissna Park passed away Wednesday (Sept. 16, 2020) at Iroquois Memorial Hospital, Watseka.
She was born Nov. 5, 1946, in Decatur, the daughter of Grover Benton and Erma Leone “Onie” (Sharp) Etherton, and they preceded her in death. She married George William “Bill” Jesse on July 30, 1965, in Moweaqua, and he preceded her in death on Jan. 31, 1976.
She is survived by two children, Stephanie (Kevin) Ferguson of Cissna Park and Troy (Marcella Baldwin) Jesse of Portland, Ore.; three brothers, Kenneth (Carol Sue) Etherton of Assumption, Dean (Kathy) Etherton of Merritt Island, Fla., and Jeff (Julie) Etherton of Harristown; two sisters, Beverly (Rick) Bracken of Decatur and Becky Etherton of Decatur; two grandchildren, Brenna Noelle Ferguson and Carter Ford Ferguson, both of Cissna Park; and many nieces and nephews.
BJ was a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan, and her greatest joy was her grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21, at Knapp Funeral Home, Cissna Park. A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, at Woodlawn (IOOF) Moweaqua Township Cemetery, Moweaqua.
Memorials may be made to the Cissna Park Fire Department or an organization of the donor’s choice. Please share a memory of BJ at knappfuneralhomes.com.