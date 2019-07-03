GIBSON CITY — Betty Jo Calhoun received her much-anticipated, long-awaited heavenly body Friday morning (June 28, 2019) at the Annex, Gibson City.
Abiding by her wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral. She will be cremated. Interment will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Herrin, at a future time.
She is reunited with her son, Thomas Joseph Calhoun; husband, Olan Dean Calhoun; three sisters, Lila, Mary and Flo; and parents, Joseph William Fricke and Sibyl Hycienth (Elston) Fricke.
Following later will be her son, Dennis Calhoun, and daughter-in-law, Jaye of Scottsdale, Ariz.; as well as her daughter, Dr. Carol Calhoun Williams, son-in-law, Scott Williams, and grandchildren, John Joseph, Olan Jennings and Rose Elston Williams, all of Melvin. Her honorary daughter and grandson, Alexa and Steven Chun of Libertyville, also survive.
Betty was born laughing on July 1, 1923, on the family farm along the Big Muddy, just north of Carbondale. The third of four sisters, she grew up surrounded by love, laughter, hard work and homemade fun. As a young woman, she joined the U.S. Cadet Nursing Corps, training at St. Louis City Hospital from 1944-1947. With her newly-minted R.N., she became head nurse of the Maternity Ward at Herrin Hospital. There she met Dean Calhoun, and they were married on June 10, 1950. Together they created a loving, happy home for their three children, Dennis in 1953, Carol in 1958 and Tom in 1963. Betty said she raised three “only” children. She would send one to school and bring home a new baby to constantly cuddle. Their union ended when Dean passed away in April 1991. Betty was active in First United Methodist Church in Waukegan until 2008. That year, she moved to Cissna Park where she enjoyed meeting a new set of friends in the church, her residence at Creekside Retirement Center and the general community. As age took its toll, she moved to Holly Brook assisted living followed by the Annex nursing home in Gibson City, close to her daughter, Carol. She received excellent, loving care at both places, for which her family is grateful!
Betty was known as a friend to all, quick to laugh and quick to assist in any way she could. Her happy, loving heart touched many lives: family, friends and patients, who will best honor her by passing that spirit along as they journey through life. Please share memories on Betty's tribute wall at lambyoungfh.com.