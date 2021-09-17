PALMDALE, Calif. — Betty Jo Hooser VanDeMark passed away in Palmdale, Calif., on June 29, 2019, at home.
She was born Feb. 22, 1933, in Farmer City, to John William “Bud” Hooser and Harriet Lucy DeAtley.
In 1953, she married R. L. VanDeMark. He preceded her in death.
Betty Jo leaves behind her children, Marvin (Diane) VanDeMark, Terrie Storm and Tracy VanDeMark, and was blessed with numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
She also leaves behind her brothers, Richard Hooser and Edward "Bud" Hooser, and their families.
Please come join the family Sunday, Sept. 19, 2 p.m. at Maple Grove Cemetery, Farmer City, for her final homecoming.
Jesus said to him, “I am the way, and the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.” John 14:6