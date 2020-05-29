RIVERVIEW, Fla. — Betty J. Richards, 59, of Riverview, Fla., formerly of Philo, passed away at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at home.
The daughter of Rowe Richards and Josephine (Fonner) Richards, she is survived by her sisters, Janet Richards and Sandra (Dennis) Goddard, as well as a niece, Pamela Kirby, and nephew, Mitchell Kirby.
She was a graduate of Unity High School and received an associate degree in accounting from Parkland College. She worked for 22 years for Solo Cup until it closed, then 14 years for Health Alliance insurance. She had a loving heart and opened her home to many "rehomed" fur babies: Slobber, Briggs, Chloe, Oreo, Teddy, Abby and Quincy. We know they are all joyfully reunited.
A memorial service is planned for this fall. Remembrances can be made in her honor at the Champaign County Humane Society.