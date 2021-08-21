NEWMAN — Betty L. Johnson of Clinton, formerly of Newman, passed away Wednesday evening (Aug. 18, 2021) at Manor Court, Clinton.
She was born in rural Newman on Dec. 7, 1928, to E. David and L. Jewell (Soards) Wax. She was valedictorian of the Newman Township High School Class of 1946. She married the love of her life, Keith “Pete” Johnson, on Sept. 20, 1947, in Newman. He preceded her in death on July 2, 2001.
Betty graduated from Champaign Beauty School in 1947. She had a salon in Hume for four years before her and Pete moved to rural Chrisman to farm. From then on, she was a farmer. She operated everything on the farm at one time or another, except the planter. Her main job was tillage.
In addition, she had beautiful flower beds, a large garden and enjoyed mowing. She canned many fruits and vegetables. She was an excellent seamstress and loved for her home to be decorated with countless Christmas lights.
She is survived by two daughters, Leigh (Randy) Snyder of Metcalf and Jo (Steve) Miller of Clinton; her former daughter-in-law, Bonnie Johnson (Charles Smith) of Alvin; and a son, Marc.
She will be dearly missed by her six grandchildren, Klynt (Sheila) Johnson of Ridge Farm, Jaree Johnson (Rick Smith) of Madison, Ala., Shaye (Andrew) Huffman of Wapella, Jaye (Pat) Sanstrom of Newman, Sydne (Matt Turner) Miller of Clinton and Trey (Chelsea) Miller of Clinton.
She leaves behind her seven precious great-grandchildren, Talon and Karsyn Huffman, Layke and Anchor Sanstrom, Samuel and Kaden Johnson and Mackenna Miller.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, Aug. 22, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Joines Funeral Home, Newman, with a celebration of life on Monday, Aug. 23, at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Fairfield Cemetery, north of Newman.
Donations to the family will be used to establish a scholarship for women in agriculture.