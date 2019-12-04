VILLA GROVE — Betty L Hancock, 79, of Villa Grove died at 9:45 p.m. Monday (Dec 2, 2019).
Graveside funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, in the Villa Grove Cemetery. Pete Lake will officiate. Joines Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Mrs. Hancock was born Feb. 13, 1940, in Kentucky, a daughter of Opal and Ray Strode. She married Thomas Hancock on Nov. 15, 1959, in Villa Grove.
Surviving are two sons, Thomas (Tanatip) Hancock of Seattle and Scott (Treena) Hancock of Villa Grove; four daughters, Kathy Clarke of Amarillo, Texas, Patti (Dennis) Riley of St. Elmo, Barb (Jim) Sutton of Hugo and Marsha (Matt) Moore of Urbana; one brother, Jim Strode of Mattoon; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Hancock was preceded in death by her parents, a brother and her husband.
Betty was a hairdresser in Villa Grove and a member of the Villa Grove United Methodist Church and the Villa Grove Lions Club.
Memorials can be made to Carle Hospice, Villa Grove United Methodist Church and Villa Grove Lions Club.