TUSCOLA — Betty Lorene (Rahn) Leonard, 88, of Tuscola passed away Saturday (April 17, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, of natural causes after a short illness.
Betty was born June 17, 1932, in rural Tuscola, a daughter of Fred J. and Ethel Riley Rahn.
Betty was a lifelong member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, where she was baptized and confirmed. She graduated from Atwood High School in 1950. On Sept. 2, 1950, Betty was united in marriage to George Leonard in Tuscola. They enjoyed many years together, especially traveling throughout the United States and spending time with friends, until his death on Oct. 30, 1997.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Linda Brewer of Tuscola; grandchildren, Matt Brewer, Katie (Mike) Ruggles and Sam (Kelsey) Leonard, all of Tuscola, and Jack Leonard and Marnie Leonard, both of Chicago; six great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; stepbrother, Jim Harbaugh; and cousin, Joyce Alexander.
Betty’s mother died when Betty was only 2 years old, so she then went to live with an aunt and uncle, Clara and Otto Henningsen.
She was preceded in death by her son, Steve Leonard; son-in-law, Doug Brewer; and cousin, Bob Henningsen, with whom she was raised.
Betty was active in her church, singing in the choir, and was a member of the Ladies Aid and L.W.M.L. She was a longtime member of the Tuscola Women’s Club; Tuscola Kiwanis Club, where she received the Walter Zeller Fellowship; and had played and sang with the Keenager’s Kitchen Band for many years.
Betty always enjoyed spending time with friends and seldom missed their morning coffee gatherings, until the pandemic put and an abrupt halt to this.
Memorials are suggested to Immanuel Lutheran Church.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 24, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 600 E. Northline Road, Tuscola, with the Rev. Jason Braaten officiating. Burial will follow in Tuscola Township Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 23, at Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 S. Main St., Tuscola, and one hour prior to the service at the church.
