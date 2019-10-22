GEORGETOWN — Betty L. Mackey, 79, of Georgetown passed away at Gardenview Manor, Danville, early Sunday (Oct. 20, 2019).
Betty was born in Tuscola on May 31, 1940, a daughter of Verlin and Rose (Moore) Mackey.
Betty is survived by two daughters, Debbie Reynolds of Groveland, Fla., and Dawn Pyle of Urbana; one son, Darren Pyle of Westville; three granddaughters, Kenzi and Abbie Rose Pyle, both of Westville, and Brittani Russell of Carterville; one grandson, Jacob Pyle of Westville; and three great-grandchildren, Arika, Lyvi and Ryker Russell of Carterville.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Jim Mackey; and one sister, Lois Dokey.
Betty enjoyed drawing, painting and doing any craft. She also enjoyed reading and cooking. She was a devoted grandma and loved spending time with all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Betty has chosen Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Westville, to handle her arrangements. Cremation rights will be accorded and no services at this time. Please join her family in sharing memories on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.