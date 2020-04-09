Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Windy. Sunny skies giving way to showers in the afternoon. High 51F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds early. Low 31F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.