MONTICELLO — Betty Maxine Slagle, 90, of Monticello, formerly of Bement, passed away at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday (April 7, 2020) at the Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello.
Due to the circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic, the family is graciously abiding by the suggestions set forth. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Burial will be in the Bement Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the Bement Veteran's Memorial at the city park.
Betty was born on June 10, 1929, in Decatur, Ill., a daughter of Henry and Ida Reynolds Hubbard. She married Billy R. Slagle on Sept. 19, 1946 in Decatur, and he passed away on Nov. 1, 1999.
Surviving children include a daughter, Dianne (Richard) Mulvaney of Collison; son, Rick L. (Patricia) Slagle of North Charleston, S.C.; nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. Also surviving is a brother, Kenneth Hubbard of Winona, Minn.
She was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers and a sister.
Betty was a member of the First Christian Church of Bement. She was a retired secretary/bookeeper of the Bement Unit Schools and past member of the Bement Village Board and Bement Township Board, Women's Legion Auxilary and the Bement Kitchen Band. Betty loved her family, many friends, her life in Bement, golfing, music and dancing.
Aaron and Susie Hinds of Hinds Funeral Home, Bement, have the honor to serve the family of Betty M. Slagle in their time of need.