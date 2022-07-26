TUSCOLA — Betty Jean Martin, 89, of Tuscola passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Colonial Manor Nursing Facility in Danville.
She was born on April 6, 1933, in Tuscola, the daughter of Ralph and Elizabeth Waldrop.
She is survived by her brother, Joe (Fran) Waldrop; three children, Nancy Prewitt, Patty (Mike) Carter and Greg Timm; four grandchildren, Christina Carter, Nicholas Carter, Kimberly (Tom) Parrish and Robin (Derrick) Gill; and eight great-grandchildren, Austin, Dylan, Clark, Piper, Skyler, Kamryn, Bradyn and Ryelynn.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Virgil Martin; a sister, Ruth McIntyre; two brothers, John Waldrop and Gene Waldrop; and a son-in-law, Lowell Prewitt.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, July 28, 2022, followed by a service at 11 a.m., at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign. Betty will be interred in Tuscola Cemetery, Tuscola.
Please join her family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.