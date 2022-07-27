Betty Mathis Jul 27, 2022 43 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SAVOY — Betty Mathis, 85, of Savoy, formerly of Champaign, died at 2:57 a.m. Tuesday (July 26, 2022) at Reflection Memory Care, Savoy. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Heath and Vaughn Funeral Home, 201 N. Elm St., Champaign. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Videos