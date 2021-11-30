DANVILLE — Betty May McCord, 94, of Danville passed away at 6:44 p.m. Saturday (Nov. 27, 2021) at Hawthorne Inn, Danville, surrounded by her family.
Betty was born April 11, 1927, in St. Joseph, to Sam and Bertha Kirby Pridemore. She married Jesse Robert “Bob” Satterlee on Oct. 26, 1946. They had three children, Kathy and twins Robert Dean and Betty Jean. Bob preceded her in death on April 8, 1965.
She married Terry A. McCord on Sept. 30, 1967, in Danville. He preceded her in death on Nov. 5, 2019.
Surviving are one daughter, Kathy (Rick) Link of Oakwood; five grandkids, Todd (Tammy) Satterlee, Travis (Tonya) Shelton, Heather May (Garrett) Pierce, Jessie May (Larry) Lappin and Troy (Kelly) McCord; 12 great-grandkids, Robert Satterlee, Tyler Satterlee, Blake Shelton, Austin Shelton, Tucker Pierce, Jett Pierce, Cooper Lappin, Swayze Lappin, Gunner Lappin, Kirsten Rusher, Blaine McCord and Gavin McCord; one brother-in-law, Richard McCord of Tilton; two nephews, Rick (Judi) Pankow of Danville and Wayne (Darlene) Pankow of Fairmount; two stepsons, Greg McCord of Danville and Jeff McCord of Danville; and one stepdaughter, Deanna Duez of Danville.
She was preceded in death by her parents; twins, Robert Dean Satterlee and Betty Jean Shelton Davis; two brothers, Elza and Ray Pridemore; and two sisters, Ellen Kinney and Daisy Fisher.
Betty when younger had worked at the Champaign Courthouse Café and later worked at the Catlin Howard Clark Grocery Store and General Electric. She was a member of the Fairview Sportsman Club. She enjoyed camping, cooking, dancing, driving and riding around, especially to Menards. She and her husband, Terry, were avid Cubs fans. She loved her family and grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them.
Funeral services will be at noon Wednesday, Dec. 1, at Robison Chapel, Catlin, with Sean McBride officiating. Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery, Danville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon prior to services at Robison Chapel. Masks will be required for entry into the funeral home.
