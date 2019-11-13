IVESDALE — Betty J. McDuffee, 81, of Ivesdale, and formerly of Urbana, passed away at 3:57 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
There will be a visitation from 6-8 p.m., Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at the Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 S. Philo Rd., Urbana. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will be held at Grandview Memorial Gardens.
Betty was born July 30, 1938, in Cobden, a daughter of Russell D. and Beulah (Shingleton) Toler. Survivors include two daughters, Debbie Beckett Daily (Dan) of Thomasboro and Sherie Grammer (Larry) of Ivesdale; and a son, Bill Beckett (Bonni) of Champaign; six grandchildren, Shawn Beckett (Fraya), Christopher Beckett, Amanda Grammer, Ashley Donenella (James), Austin Beckett (Andrea), and Nathan Grammer. Also surviving is a great-grandson, Carson McCune.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Donald Beckett and Michael Beckett; two brothers, Frank Toler and Don Toler; and a sister, Shirley Lovett.
Betty worked for AC HumKo in the Quality Control Dept. for over 20 years. She enjoyed quilting, the St. Louis Cardinals, crossword puzzles, U of I sports, dogs, and she loved teaching grandchildren about cooking. No one was better with house plants than Betty.
Memorials may be made to OSF Hospice, 1501 Interstate Dr., Champaign, IL 61820. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.