URBANA — Betty Jane Moyer, 99, of Urbana, formerly of Champaign, passed away at 1:05 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at First Church of the Nazarene, 2403 W. Kirby Ave., Champaign.
Betty was born June 26, 1920, in Mattoon to Marco (Mack) and Ellen (Brown) Moyer. They preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death were two brothers and two sisters.
She is survived by her children, Sue Punkay of Palatine, Nancy Clapp of Houston, Jacqueline Lowe of Champaign and Toni Miebach of Urbana; nine grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.
Betty earned her nursing degree and worked for 45 years as a registered nurse for Cole Hospital in Champaign and American River Hospital in California. She was a member of the Burnham Alumni of Nurses and a member of Champaign First Church of the Nazarene.
Betty touched the lives of many with her compassion and desire to serve others. She leaves a legacy of love.
Memorial Contributions may be made in Betty’s honor to Champaign First Church of the Nazarene. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.