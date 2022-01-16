URBANA — Betty Nickelson, 89, of Urbana passed away at 4:19 p.m. Tuesday (Jan. 11, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
She was born July 16, 1932, in Sullivan, the daughter of Jessie and Nellie (Crisup) Miller. She married Cecil Nickelson on March 2, 1957, in Urbana. Cecil passed away on April 28, 2010.
Betty is survived by two daughters, Kathy Nickelson Hamilton of Urbana and Connie Kirby (Kenny) of St. Joseph; four grandchildren, Carrie Wilson (Chris) of Pesotum, Brian Hamilton of Urbana, Kaitlyn Brucker (Nick) of Gibson City and Korynn Bensyl (Andy) of Georgia; three great-grandchildren, Sawyer Brucker, Claire Wilson and Gentry Bensyl; a sister-in-law, Carol Welch of Mahomet; and Linda Smiley of Rock Island.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Betty was a homemaker and member of the Urbana Park District Seniors, Clark-Lindsey’s Seniors Group and Champaign County Farm Bureau Prime Timers. She enjoyed traveling with family, enjoying nature and wildlife and spending time with her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17, at Mt. Olive Cemetery, Mayview. Hank Sanford will be officiating.
