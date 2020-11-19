RANTOUL — Betty’s 97 years of witnessing history has come to an end. She left this world Saturday (Nov. 14, 2020) from the Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello. Lux Funeral Chapel is handling cremation services. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Sidell, at a later date.
Betty was born Oct. 25, 1923, in Sidell, daughter of Oral and Delia Owens Bullerdick. Betty attended Sidell schools and was a graduate of LakeView Hospital School of Nursing 1944. She moved to Michigan after graduation when Dad returned from the war. She worked at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit. The family moved to rural Rantoul in 1950.
After Robert and I were old enough, Mother returned to nursing to work for Dr. Basler in Rantoul and Urbana for 23 years. She married Lyle Meece on Nov. 16, 1946, at Nardin Park Methodist Church, Detroit. Dad was also born and grew up in Sidell. He went off to war and returned to start work in Dearborn, Mich. He preceded her in death in February 1987.
A son, Robert, preceded her in death in January 1971. Her sister, Nina Ehler, preceded her in 2009. Surviving is a daughter, Patricia, of Champaign. I would like to thank the staff of the Piatt County Nursing Home for the care given to my mother and Transitions Hospice staff for their assistance.
Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, Rantoul, or an organization of the donor’s choice.