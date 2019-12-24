Betty Patton Dec 24, 2019 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save VILLA GROVE — Betty Patton, 93, died at 5:27 p.m. Sunday (Dec. 22, 2019) at Odd Fellow-Rebekah Home, Mattoon. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Joines Funeral Home, 1375 IL-130, Villa Grove. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Flowers