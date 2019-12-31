VILLA GROVE — Betty Patton, 93, of Villa Grove died at 5:27 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at Odd Fellow-Rebekah Home, Mattoon.
Funeral services will be at noon Jan. 3, 2019, at Joines Funeral Home, 1375 N. Illinois 130, Villa Grove. Burial will follow in Villa Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral service.
Mrs. Patton was born Sept. 27, 1926, in St. Clairsville, Ohio, to George and Ethel (Francis) Wright. She married Clarence Patton on Aug. 13, 1947, in St. Clairsville.
Betty is survived by two sons, David (Sandy) Patton of Marion and Dean (Kim) Patton of Rochester, N.H.; nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and four sisters.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter, son, two brothers, two sisters and two grandsons.
Mrs. Patton was a lifelong member of the Villa Grove Walter Jones VFW Post 2876 Ladies Auxiliary. Memorials can be made to the Patton family.