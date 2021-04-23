URBANA — Betty A. Picklesimer, 86, of Urbana, formerly of Sidney, passed away at 5:55 p.m. Tuesday (April 20, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Funeral services will be private. Freese Funeral Home, Sidney, is assisting with arrangements.
Mrs. Picklesimer was born Sept. 21, 1934, in Chicago, a daughter to Ross and Thelma Matteson Swearingen. She married Irvin “Jack” Picklesimer on Dec. 9, 1951, at St. Joseph United Methodist Church, St. Joseph, and he survives.
Also surviving are three children, Michael (Phyllis) Picklesimer of Sidney, Suzanne Picklesimer of Urbana and Jacqueline (Scott) Price of Meridianville, Ala.; five grandchildren, Ellen (Neal) Heitzig, Anne Picklesimer (Travis), Ashley (Michael) Curtis, Benjamin (Virginia) Price and Matthew Price; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a son, Robert Picklesimer.
She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Sidney United Church and Sweet Adelines. She enjoyed playing the ponies, bowling, traveling with her husband, University of Illinois sports (volleyball and basketball) and the Chicago Cubs, and she loved all of her pets over the years. After settling in Illinois, she was employed at the Sidney Star Market.
Memorials may be made to the Eastern Illinois Food Bank.