INDIANAPOLIS — Betty Porcheddu went to be with the Lord on March 24, 2022.
She was born to John and Helen Sliva in Georgetown.
She is survived by her daughters, Susie Rosenthal, Stacey Porcheddu and Shelly Sexton; grandchildren, Tony laCombe (Tonya), Danny and Andy Sexton, Brittany (Chris) Lockhart and Blair and Ben Rosenthal; great-grandchildren, Zoe Smith, Tony and Naomi LaCombe, Brynn Hobbs, Noah Eichhorn and Evan Lockhart; special neice and nephew, Stan and Scarlett Melecosky; and friends, Paul, Deanna and Faye.
Our mom will forever live in our hearts.
Sevices will be held in Indianapolis.